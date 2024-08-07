Revolutionizing Dental Care: Park Dental Research Relaunches IMTEC, Ushering In A New Era Of Implant Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stephen Hadwin, President of IMTECARDMORE, OK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move set to transform the landscape of dental implantology, Park Dental Research Corporation (PDR) proudly announces the relaunch of IMTEC, the trailblazer in small diameter implant technology . This strategic union promises to redefine the future of dental implant solutions , offering general practitioners unprecedented opportunities to enhance patient care and practice growth.Unleashing a New Wave of Implant TechnologyIMTEC, the pioneer that ignited the small diameter implant revolution over two decades ago, is joining forces with PDR to create an unparalleled powerhouse of dental innovation. The iconic IMTEC MDI (Mini Dental Implant) – with over a million successful placements worldwide – will now be at the fingertips of forward-thinking dental professionals everywhere.Stephen Hadwin, President of IMTEC, enthusiastically states, "This relaunch isn't just a business move; it's a game-changer for every general practitioner looking to elevate their implant services. We're not just combining products; we're merging two legacies of excellence to empower dentists like never before."Empowering General Practitioners with Cutting-Edge SolutionsThe synergy between PDR and IMTEC opens up a world of possibilities for general dental practices:1. Expanded Treatment Options: From simple denture stabilization to complex full-arch restorations, you'll have the tools to say "yes" to more cases.2. Minimally Invasive Techniques: IMTEC MDI's renowned insertion protocol means less chair time, faster healing, and higher patient satisfaction.3. Comprehensive Product Range: Access a full spectrum of implant solutions to meet every clinical challenge and patient need.4. Industry-Leading Research: Benefit from the most studied and referenced small diameter implant in the market, backed by decades of clinical success.Elevating Your Practice with Unmatched SupportThis partnership is more than just products – it's a commitment to your success:- Cutting-Edge Training: Gain hands-on experience with the latest techniques through our advanced professional education programs.- Clinical Support: Access a network of experienced implantologists for case planning and support.- Practice Growth Resources: Leverage our marketing tools and patient education materials to grow your implant services.Quality You Can TrustAs clinician-owned companies, both PDR and IMTEC understand your needs firsthand. All implants are proudly manufactured in the USA from premium Grade 5 titanium, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability for your patients.Seize the Future of ImplantologyDr. Ron Bulard, Chief Clinical Officer and CEO of Park Dental, challenges general practitioners: "Don't just watch the implant revolution – lead it. With PDR and IMTEC's combined expertise at your fingertips, you have the power to transform smiles and lives like never before."The future of dental implants is here, and it's more accessible than ever. Are you ready to take your practice to the next level?Visit and to explore how this game-changing partnership can revolutionize your approach to implantology.About Park Dental Research and IMTECPark Dental Research Corporation (PDR): A visionary leader in dental implant manufacturing, PDR is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in dental care through relentless innovation and unwavering quality.IMTEC Corporation: The originator of the small diameter implant revolution, IMTEC has been setting global standards in minimally invasive implantology for over two decades, continually redefining what's possible in patient care.For more information, please visit and , or contact:For more information, please contact:Kat Braverman...

