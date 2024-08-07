U.S. Navy's Country Music Band To Visit Maine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Navy Country Current, the Navy's only country/bluegrass ensemble, is coming to Maine beginning Aug. 25 as part of their 2024 national tour. All performances are free and open to the public, though some performances may require ticket reservations. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit the band's website at:

Audiences can hear the ensemble:

U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at the legendary Grand 'Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., while on their 2022 national tour covering three states and 1100 miles. U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class April Enos/released.

Aug. 25 at 3 p.m., Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport, Maine

Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., Lawrence High School, 9 School St., Fairfield, Maine

Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., Le Club Calumet, 334 West River Rd., Augusta, Maine

Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., Bar Harbor Village Green, 50 Public Works Way, Bar Harbor, Maine Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, Maine

Country Current performances are family-friendly events that inspire national pride, and often leave audiences in awe of the Navy's unique musical capabilities in this truly original American musical genre.

"Touring the nation and performing concerts means connecting with communities and telling the great stories of our Sailors working around the globe to keep us safe and free," said Cmdr. Robert "Seph" Coats, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band.



The band is nationally renowned for its versatility and musicianship, performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience in the music scenes of Nashville, New York, New Orleans and more. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments.



"We play songs that are on the radio today, and classics that never fade from the hearts of true country music fans," said Musician 1st Class Patrick McAvinue, one of the group's music directors.

Quick Facts





The U.S. Navy Band is the flagship musical organization of the Navy and one of 11 Navy bands located around the world.

The U.S. Navy Band is based at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

There are six performing ensembles in the Navy Band: the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group. Almost all of the Sailors in the Navy Band have undergraduate degrees in music, and most have graduate degrees.

SOURCE U.S. Navy Band