River Logic Announces Partnership With Finstock For Its Value Chain Optimization Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As a value-added reseller, Finstock will offer River Logic's Value Chain Optimization solution, allowing for enhanced strategy and tactical planning capabilities.



DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- River Logic, a global innovator in design and optimization, announced today that

Finstock, a chain consulting and provider, has joined its Partner Program. Finstock will resell River Logic's supply chain optimization software. With River Logic's Value Chain Optimization Solution, Finstock can now offer its clients additional capabilities for supply chain strategy and tactical planning and attract new clients with a broader offering.



Finstock is a dynamic business specializing in inventory planning. The company provides proven outsourced inventory planning solutions across various industries, helping customers maximize value from their existing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. "Our team of experts uses best-in-class software to help clients manage inventory and business processes for optimal performance and outcomes," said Eric Kingwill, Director at

Finstock. "In our efforts to expand our supply chain technology offerings, incorporating River Logic's Value Chain Optimization Solution allows us to provide a more comprehensive solution. This includes benefits such as financial modeling."

Carlos Centurion, President of River Logic, commented, "Our Value Chain Optimization (VCO) solution bridges the gap between supply chain strategy and execution. It supports strategic decisions such as network design, capacity planning, sustainability strategy, and business continuity planning, as well as tactical planning uses like production planning, order allocation, and vehicle order optimization. Partnering with Finstock as a value reseller allows us to introduce our innovative solution, giving them a competitive edge. This partnership ensures FinStock's clients maximize the value of their assets through efficient utilization of existing production and inventory, while considering all relevant operational constraints and real cost drivers."

About

Finstock

Founded in 2017, Our team of experts uses best-of-breed software with years of hands-on experience and an absolute dedication to developing solutions to manage your inventory, supply chain and business processes optimally. Through our experience, we understand that scope creep is inevitable in implementing any solution, not a hurdle.

Therefore, trying to predefine the scope of work on a supply chain that continuously changes does not work. This is why we developed the managed planning services solution with our first customer. Our customer-approved agile approach has led to our growth and growth into major retailers and manufacturers in South Africa.

Finstock empowers and supports your team while eliminating any future threats by mitigating any possible risks. "Software doesn't deliver results. People do."



To learn more, visit:

Finstock - Result Driven Supply Chain Planning

About River Logic

Founded in 2000, River Logic is a global leader in supply chain strategy and planning, helping companies across a wide range of industries resolve complex, cross-functional trade-off decisions while optimizing key objectives like growth, margin, service levels and more. The foundation of River Logic's technology is a Digital Planning TwinTM, which helps companies easily, quickly and thoroughly assess a truly end-to-end set of scenarios, not only including Network Design Optimization, but full value chain that extends to product portfolio, sustainability targets and the financial impact in terms of profitability and the ability to finance the operation. To learn more, visit: .

Media Contact:

Hila Eyal

Chief Marketing Officer at River Logic

[email protected]



SOURCE River Logic, Inc.