Mohegan Appoints Joseph J. Hasson As Chief Operating Officer

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan , a leader in developing integrated entertainment resorts worldwide, today announced, subject to all regulatory approvals, that Joseph J. Hasson has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing the development and execution of short and long-term strategic business plans across all Mohegan properties. Hasson has served as Mohegan's interim COO since April of this year.

"Joe Hasson's expertise, garnered over more than 40 years in the gaming and hospitality industries, coupled with his exemplary leadership at our Las Vegas property, positions him uniquely to ensure strategic alignment and continuity across Mohegan's diverse portfolio," said Ray Pineault, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan. "We are confident that his leadership as our Chief Operating Officer will be instrumental in our sustained success."

As Mohegan's COO, Hasson will oversee the day-to-day operations of Mohegan's resorts across the United States, Canada and Northern Asia. He will also maintain his responsibilities as General Manager of Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas while the casino transitions ownership. Mr. Hasson will report to Ray Pineault, Mohegan's President and Chief Executive Officer.

As COO, Hasson will continue to enhance operational efficiency and guest satisfaction while maintaining the high service standards that define Mohegan. He will also work with Mohegan's leadership team to align all strategic processes with company-wide goals, emphasizing the sustainable growth of Mohegan's portfolio of entertainment resorts.

Prior to joining Mohegan, Hasson served as COO of Station Casinos LLC and Red Rock Resorts, Inc. He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Rider University, NJ.

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale where authorized. Mohegan is the owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit .

