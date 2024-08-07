Iron Ore Prices Decline Amid Concerns Over Chinese Demand And Elevated Supply
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of August 7, 2024, iron ore prices declined for the second consecutive session, driven by weak short-term demand from China.
Concerns about consumption towards the end of the year also contribute. This trend affects both Chinese and international markets.
Market Performance
Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE): The most-traded January iron ore contract on the DCE closed down 2.41% at 749 yuan ($104.32) per ton. This marks its lowest value since August 2.
Singapore Exchange: The benchmark September iron ore contract fell by 1.75% to $101.05 per ton. It also hit its lowest level since August 2.
Factors Influencing the Decline
Weak Demand from China
China's demand for iron ore has been sluggish due to several factors:
Steel Market Slowdown: Analysts from First Futures noted a persistent slowdown in the steel market. This makes it difficult to see substantial upward momentum for iron ore prices.
Export Uncertainty: Increasing doubts about China's strong steel export momentum in the second half of the year dampen iron ore purchases.
Property Market Crisis: China's ongoing property market crisis significantly impacts demand. Property investment fell by 10.1% in the first half of 2024. Home sales by floor area declined by 19%.
Elevated Supply
Increased Imports: China's iron ore imports rose by 5.3% in July compared to the previous month. This reached their highest level in six months.
High Port Inventories: Iron ore inventories at Chinese ports are at their highest in more than two years. This contributes to the downward pressure on prices.
Global Production: Major producers like BHP Group and Vale SA reported increased production. BHP achieved record annual iron ore production for the second consecutive year. Vale expressed confidence in reaching the high end of its 2024 production guidance.
Conclusion
The ongoing decline in iron ore prices is a complex issue. Weak demand from China, elevated supply levels, and broader economic challenges influence it.
Stakeholders across the supply chain closely monitor these developments. These developments have significant implications for global commodity markets and economic stability.
