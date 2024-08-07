MENAFN - PR Newswire) Highlydecorated digital leader dominates awards, earning more NHIA honors than any other organization.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 7, 2024

PatientPoint

dominated the

National Health Information Awards (NHIAs), earning more accolades than any other organization. PatientPoint health content earned a total of 94 awards, including 22 gold, 19 silver, 25 bronze and 28 Merit awards, solidifying itself as the leader in patient education.

PatientPoint Leads 31st Annual National Health Information Awards with 94 Content Accolades

The NHIAs are the most comprehensive consumer health publishing competition of their kind and have remained the gold standard in consumer health information for over 30 years. As an NHIA honoree, PatientPoint joins nationally ranked hospitals, leading consumer health publishers, esteemed medical societies and trusted patient support and advocacy organizations in being recognized for exemplary health information programs.

"At

PatientPoint, our goal is to create content that helps patients gain greater understanding of their health and empowers them to take action," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content and Creative, Kate Merz. "We have the powerful advantage of being present in the exact moments care decisions happen, and we capitalize on that opportunity by putting the right content in front of patients at the right time, which we've proven can affect positive change. We envision this content will play an even bigger and more critical role in our mission to empower better health in the future. Look for exciting things ahead from our talented team. For now, we are proud of this continued recognition from the National Health Information Awards, and we are committed to delivering impactful content in the moments patients need it most."

PatientPoint's health education content honored in the 31st Annual NHIA Awards includes animated and live-action styles, as well as printed guides that cover topics across multiple healthcare specialties. Educational video segments on diabetes, breast cancer

and osteoporosis

PatientPoint's live-action production house, PatientPoint Studios,

received several honors for documenting real patient stories and education segments on a host of topics including stroke, rheumatoid arthritis

and decision fatigue.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint ®

is a leading digital health company that connects patients, healthcare providers and life sciences companies with the right information in the moments care decisions are made. Our solutions are proven to influence patient behavior and improve health outcomes, driving value for all stakeholders. Across the nation's largest network of connected digital devices in 35,000 physician offices, PatientPoint solutions empower better health for more than 750 million patient visits each year.

patientpoint .

