Paris Olympics: Annu Rani Finishes 15Th In Women’S Javelin; Kushare Fails To Qualify In High Jump

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 7 (IANS) Indian Annu Rani and Sarvesh Kushare faced disappointments at the Paris 2024 Olympics, as both failed to advance to the finals in their respective events here on Wednesday.

Annu Rani, the national record holder in women's javelin throw, registered a best effort of 55.81 metres during the qualification round at Stade de France on Wednesday.

Annu's three attempts saw distances of 55.81m, 53.22m, and 53.55m. Despite her best efforts, she finished 15th in Group A and did not meet the qualification standard of 62.00 meters. Additionally, she did not rank among the top 12 athletes overall, resulting in her elimination from the competition.

Annu Rani, who holds the national record of 63.82m in women's javelin throw, failed to come close to her best effort, which could have easily given her a place in the final.

In the men's high jump qualification round, Kushare faced similar challenges. He successfully cleared 2.15 metres on his first attempt but struggled to surpass this mark in his subsequent tries.

Failing to clear 2.20 metres in three attempts, Kushare fell short of the 2.29 metres qualification standard. The 29-year-old athlete ranked second last in Group B of the qualification event, marking a disappointing end to his Olympic campaign.