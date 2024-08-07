China's Xinjiang surpasses 5M passengers in civil aviation for 1st time last month

(MENAFN) In July, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region achieved a significant milestone in its civil aviation sector, surpassing 5 million passengers for the first time. The total passenger traffic for the month reached over 5.27 million, marking a substantial 14.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year. According to the regional branch of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, this surge in passenger numbers led to new historical records both monthly and daily, with daily passenger traffic peaking at over 180,000.



The civil aviation sector in Xinjiang has experienced rapid expansion, with notable growth observed in the first half of the year. Passenger throughput increased by 27.2 percent in the first quarter and 16.7 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous year. The overall growth reflects a robust recovery and increasing demand for air travel in the region.



From January to July, Xinjiang's international airports managed 306,000 passengers and 11,000 tonnes of cargo on international and regional flights, demonstrating remarkable growth of 144.7 percent and 399.8 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, the region's transportation airports handled 146,000 tonnes of cargo during this period, a 45.7 percent increase from the previous year.



These developments highlight Xinjiang's expanding role in regional and international air travel, supported by its growing infrastructure and increasing connectivity. The substantial growth in both passenger and cargo traffic underscores the region's evolving status as a significant hub in China's civil aviation network.

