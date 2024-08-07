Miami Edtech Receives $250,000 Grant From ECMC Foundation To Expand Apprenticeship Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carlos Vazquez leads with local job seekers.

Miami EdTech Headquarters in Wynwood, Miami

Miami EdTech Awarded $250K Grant by ECMC Foundation to Enhance Apprenticeships and Boost Postsecondary Success in STEM Occupations

- Anna Fontus, Program Officer at ECMC FoundationMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miami EdTech, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the skills gap and improving economic opportunities through innovative education and workforce development programs, proudly announces it has been awarded a $250,000 grant from ECMC Foundation. This grant will significantly boost Miami EdTech's efforts to expand its apprenticeship offerings connected to higher education institutions, focusing on STEM and deskless worker positions while also improving the postsecondary success of learners participating in work-based learning.Founded in 2017, Miami EdTech has consistently worked to close the digital divide and provide underrepresented communities with access to high-quality education and job opportunities in STEM fields. The organization's comprehensive approach includes professional training for teachers, K-12 STEAM programs, and support for edtech entrepreneurs.ECMC Foundation funding will specifically support Miami EdTech's Workforce and Apprenticeship programs, designed to create sustainable career pathways for students and job seekers in Miami, with a special focus on STEM and deskless worker positions. These are roles that don't have a traditional office setting or workspace assigned to them.Workforce focuses on connecting job seekers with local industries and providing practical skills development in emerging technologies. By partnering with Miami-Dade County and local businesses, the program ensures participants receive hands-on training that meets current market demands and prepares them for deskless roles such as field technicians, manufacturing operators, and other hands-on positions.Apprenticeship offers structured apprenticeship programs starting from as young as high school. This initiative helps young adults and job seekers gain early exposure to potential career paths in STEM fields, providing them with the skills and experience needed to succeed in today's competitive job market. Importantly, registered apprentices are eligible for free public college education, significantly reducing the financial barriers to obtaining higher education and advanced training.The focus of this project is to increase the number of apprenticeship offerings connected to higher education institutions and improve the postsecondary success of students participating in work-based learning. Miami EdTech's efforts in this area are bolstered by their support of Polytechnic University, which has campuses in Miami, Puerto Rico, and Orlando. Through partnerships with employers such as Johnson & Johnson and LUMA, Miami EdTech has been instrumental in launching apprenticeship programs that provide valuable hands-on experience and career opportunities for students. Higher Education institutions interested in learning more or participating in the program are encouraged to reach out to ....Previous supporters of Workforce and Apprenticeship include major industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and the Hispanic Federation. These partnerships have been instrumental in enhancing the reach and impact of Miami EdTech's programs.Miami EdTech's Apprenticeship STEM Program was approved by the Florida Department of Education in 2023 and offers approved apprenticeship programs in cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and User Experience/User Interface (UX/UI) design. These programs are among the first in the country to equip participants with the specialized skills needed to excel in novel and rapidly growing fields such as AI and UX/UI. The organization is currently adding employer partners to its multi-employer registered apprenticeship network.Miami EdTech has been proactive in educating employers on the benefits of registered apprenticeship programs, especially those in emerging industries. Through workshops and collaborative efforts, they highlight the value apprentices bring to the workforce, including increased productivity and a pipeline of skilled workers tailored to specific industry needs. Additionally, through a collaboration with GoSprout , an apprenticeship management platform that leverages AI to optimize compliance and increase apprenticeship retention, Miami EdTech has made it easier for employers to manage and scale their apprenticeship programs by allowing them to have a direct hand in designing these programs. This ensures that the talent pipelines are tailored to be responsive to their specific needs, creating a workforce that is well-equipped to meet the demands of the industry. This partnership streamlines the process, ensuring that employers can efficiently implement and sustain these valuable training programs.Miami EdTech invites local employers to get involved and take advantage of the numerous benefits of registered apprenticeship programs. These include federal incentives such as tax credits and grants that make it easier and more cost-effective to train and hire skilled workers. By participating in these programs, employers can contribute to building a stronger, more skilled workforce while benefiting from increased employee loyalty and reduced turnover. Recently, Miami EdTech was approved for funding for its Apprenticeship STEM Program that provides wage reimbursement for eligible participants.Carlos Vazquez , Founder and CEO of Miami EdTech, has extensive experience in supporting thousands of students through the cradle to career continuum. As the chair of the STEM Advisory Board for Miami-Dade County Public Schools NAF Academies, Vazquez advocates for increased pre-apprenticeship opportunities to better connect high school students to careers. His leadership and vision have been critical in positioning Miami EdTech as a leader in democratizing access to registered apprenticeship programs by demystifying the process and leveraging innovative technology to bring the many benefits of apprenticeship programs to the region. He commented:“This generous grant from ECMC Foundation is a testament to the impact of our programs and the importance of providing equitable opportunities in education and workforce development. With this funding, we can scale our apprenticeship programs and help more individuals in our community gain the skills they need to thrive in deskless roles within the tech industry.”Anna Fontus, Program Officer at ECMC Foundation, added:“We are proud to support Miami EdTech as they work towards eliminating equity gaps in postsecondary completion. Their innovative approach to workforce development and commitment to underserved populations will prepare students for high-quality jobs while supporting their attainment of a degree. We believe this partnership will bring about significant positive change in the South Florida community and beyond, and be a model for replication across the country.”

