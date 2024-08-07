Cell Microsystems Launches Lab Services For Cell Line And Custom Organoid Development Using Novel Cellraft Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scientists at work under the hood in Cell Microsystems' lab.

Expansion of in-house lab services will provide researchers with cell lines that are difficult to generate using current methods.

- Gary Pace, CEO, Cell MicrosystemsDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cell Microsystems Launches Lab Services for Cell Line and Custom Organoid Development Using Innovative CellRaft TechnologyCell Microsystems, a leader in innovative cell biology tools, is pleased to announce the expansion of its in-house contract research lab services. These service offerings include cell line and custom organoid development and assays using their innovative CellRaft® Technology. These new services complement the company's existing suite of advanced service offerings, including cell analysis under shear flow and automated patch clamp assays for ion channels.The introduction of cell line and organoid assay services marks a significant step forward in Cell Microsystems' commitment to advancing research capabilities and supporting scientists in their quest for breakthroughs in cell biology. The cornerstone of these new services, CellRaft Technology, is known for its ability to generate healthy, viable colonies, even from the most challenging cell types. This technology enables researchers to achieve results that were previously difficult to attain in their current workflows.The success of Cell Microsystems' recent Clone Challenge Grant Giveaway further reinforced the need for these types of lab services. Over the past year, Cell Microsystems' scientists successfully overcame the challenges faced by grant recipients who had struggled to develop difficult cell lines using conventional methodologies. These results demonstrated the unmatched ability of our tools to meet this demand.Jessica Hartman, Sr. Director of Product Applications and Lab Services at Cell Microsystems, added: "The most rewarding part of the Clone Challenge was working with our grant winners and seeing their excitement when we were able to successfully deliver cell lines that they desperately needed for their research. We are looking forward to delivering those same results through our lab services to even more scientists to help facilitate the advancement of their research pipelines.”Gary Pace, CEO of Cell Microsystems, expressed his enthusiasm for the new services: "We are excited to expand our lab services portfolio with the introduction of cell line and custom organoid development. CellRaft Technology has already proven its value in accelerating research and discovery, and we believe these new services will further empower our customers to make significant strides in their research endeavors."For more information about Cell Microsystems' lab services and our other offerings, please visit lab-services/About Cell MicrosystemsCell Microsystems, headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, is an international biotechnology company providing transformative platforms for cell engineering, culture, and analysis. Their innovative solutions empower laboratories worldwide to unlock the full potential of their cells, making what was once impossible possible. Fueling progress in research and discovery, their product range includes the CellRaft AIR System, which fosters the growth and isolation of healthy monoclonal colonies; the BioFlux Shear Flow Systems, which replicate in vivo conditions using physiological shear flow; and the CERO 3D Cell Culture & Bioreactor, designed for long-term organoid growth and 3D culture expansion. Additionally, they offer a comprehensive suite of lab services and other innovative solutions. Learn more at .

