(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Russian Defense reported that Ukrainian forces launched a significant assault on defense positions in Russia's Kursk region. The attack began at 8:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and involved a large contingent of up to 300 from Ukraine's 22nd Mechanized Brigade. This force was supported by 11 tanks and over 20 armored combat vehicles, targeting Russian border defense positions near the settlements of Nikolaevo-Daryino and Oleshnya.



According to the Russian Defense Ministry's update on Telegram, the Ukrainian forces engaged in heavy combat with Russian border defense units and Federal Security Service border troops. The Russian defense forces successfully repelled the assault, delivering substantial firepower against the attacking Ukrainian troops both at the border and in the nearby Sumy region. This intense clash underscores the ongoing volatility and fierce confrontations in the region.



Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov of the Kursk region reported that the attacks resulted in injuries to 18 individuals. This incident highlights the serious impact of the ongoing conflict on local populations and infrastructure. The escalation of violence and the scale of the attack reflect the heightened tensions and continued instability in the area, contributing to the broader context of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

