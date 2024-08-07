Cineverse To Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, August 14, 2024
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS ), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.
Cineverse will host a conference call discussing these results at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT that same day. To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers:
United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839
United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428
Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 950 0062
Access Code: 417695
The conference call can also be accessed by webcast at the Investors section of the Company's website at . Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call HERE .
ABOUT CINEVERSE
Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cinevers .
For additional information, please contact:
Julie Milstead
424-281-5411
[email protected]
SOURCE Cineverse Corp.
MENAFN07082024003732001241ID1108527621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.