Cineverse To Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, August 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS ), an innovative streaming and entertainment company, today announced it will release its results for the first quarter fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2024, after close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Cineverse will host a call discussing these results at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT that same day. To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 950 0062

Access Code: 417695

The conference call can also be accessed by webcast at the Investors section of the Company's website at . Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call HERE .

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cinevers .

For additional information, please contact:

Julie Milstead

424-281-5411

[email protected]

