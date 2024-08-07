Presenting Northern Utah's Premier Gated Golf Communities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Emerald Wave Enterprises, LLC highlights Northern Utah as a premier destination for luxury living, featuring exclusive gated golf communities. These communities offer unparalleled amenities, stunning landscapes, and an exceptional lifestyle. We are excited to introduce you to our top 7 gated golf community picks for Northern Utah.
Promontory: Located in Park City, this private mountain community spans over 7,200 acres with three championship golf courses, equestrian facilities, a beach house, and fine dining options. Ideal for a luxurious, family-friendly lifestyle. Learn more about Promontory Real Estate.
Glenwild: An exclusive Park City community with Utah's top-ranked golf course designed by Tom Fazio. With only 196 homesites, Glenwild offers ultimate privacy, a luxurious spa, fitness center, and gourmet dining. Learn more about Glenwild Real Estate.
Victory Ranch: A 6,700-acre Heber Valley community along the Provo River, featuring an 18-hole Rees Jones-designed golf course, fly fishing, hiking, mountain biking, and luxury homes with breathtaking views. Discover more about Victory Ranch Real Estate .
Red Ledges: Situated in Heber City, known for its Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and natural beauty. This 2,000-acre community offers a tennis school, equestrian center, swim and fitness club, combining luxurious living with an active lifestyle. Learn more about Red Ledges Real Estate.
Wohali: A new luxury community with limited homesites to ensure exclusivity. It features a championship golf course, wellness center, and outdoor recreation, emphasizing sustainability and a connection with nature. Explore more about Wohali Real Estate.
Marcella at Jordanelle: Near Deer Valley, this prestigious new community will feature a new TGR Design golf course, @ 500 homesites with mountain and lake views, and year-round recreational amenities. Learn more about Marcella Real Estate.
Tuhaye: Situated near Park City, Tuhaye offers a Mark O'Meara-designed championship golf course and access to the exclusive Talisker Club. This community provides luxurious homes and world-class amenities including a spa, fitness center, and gourmet dining. Discover more about Tuhaye Real Estate.
Each of these communities exemplifies luxury living, combining exceptional golf experiences with high-end amenities and natural beauty. For more information on Park City luxury real estate, visit Laura Willis Real Estate .
LauraWillisRealEstate is an enhanced online platform and comprehensive site that provides access to all listings from the MLS, featuring properties in prestigious communities that are among the most sought-after destinations in the country.
About Emerald Wave Enterprises, LLC: Led by expert realtor Laura Willis, Emerald Wave Enterprises, LLC is owned by Laura Willis, a realtor at Summit Sotheby's International Realty specializing in Northern Utah's luxury homes. Laura offers unparalleled knowledge in Park City Real Estate , Deer Valley Real Estate , and Park City Luxury Real Estate .
Visit our website for more information and discover luxury living in Northern Utah. For inquiries or to make your dream of living in a luxury gated golf community a reality, contact Laura Willis today.
SOURCE Emerald Wave Enterprises, LLC
MENAFN07082024003732001241ID1108527581
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.