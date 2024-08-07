Discover Life Science Customers' Expectations And Perceptions Of Environmental Sustainability In The Life Science Industry
This report details the findings of quantitative and qualitive voice of customer research exploring trends in customers' perceptions and expectations of environmental sustainability.
In an effort to help suppliers understand customer preferences for environmentally sustainable options in the life sciences industry, the publisher conducted a study of 414 global life scientists. Scientists were surveyed about their perspectives on their organizations' sustainability efforts and initiatives, with an additional 7 respondents interviewed to probe into their perceptions of the effectiveness of reducing environmental impact. The findings are detailed in our latest report, 2024 Perceptions in Environmental Sustainability in the Life Sciences.
Objectives
Understand the perceptions of environmentally sustainable laboratory consumables Evaluate the current environmental sustainability initiatives within the life sciences industry Understand the pain points experienced with implementing environmentally sustainable initiatives
Specific analyses in the report include:
Select trends since 2022, highlighting differences in customer behaviors and needs based on results from our 2022 edition. Qualitative insights from recent in-depth interviews with life scientists.
Key Topics Covered:
Study Overview & Objectives Executive Summary Demographics General Perceptions of Environmental Sustainability Perceptions of Environmentally Sustainable Laboratory Practices Institutional Environmental Sustainability Initiatives Perceptions of Laboratory Consumable Suppliers Challenges in Implementing Environmentally Sustainable Laboratory Initiatives Methodology
Companies Featured
Abcam Agilent Technologies BD Biosciences Bio-Rad Laboratories BrandTech Scientific Bruker Corning, Inc Cytiva Life Sciences Eppendorf Gilson Hamilton Illumina INTEGRA Biosciences Mettler Toledo MilliporeSigma/Merck New England BioLabs Revvity (formerly PerkinElmer) Promega QIAGEN Sartorius Sarstedt Takara Bio Thermo Fisher Scientific Thomas Scientific USA Scientific VWR (Avantor) Waters
