Altura Credit Union Named One Of America's Best Regional Banks And Credit Unions By Newsweek

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Altura Credit Union has been recognized as one of“America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024” by Newsweek magazine and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights Group.

Altura Credit Union serves over 195,000 Members at 23 locations throughout Riverside County.

- Jennifer Binkley-Heiting, CEO and President of Altura Credit UnionRIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Altura Credit Union has been recognized as one of“America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024” by Newsweek magazine and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights Group. The award honors financial institutions demonstrating exceptional financial health, stability, lending practices, and Member satisfaction.Altura's commitment to its Members and the communities they serve is reflected in its impressive score of four and a half out of five in the evaluation of nearly 9,440 financial institutions nationwide. Compared to other institutions, Altura ranked in the top 20% for financial stability and Member satisfaction.“This recognition is a powerful validation of Altura's strength and dedication to our Members and our local community," said Jennifer Binkley-Heiting, CEO and President of Altura Credit Union. "We are honored to be recognized for our financial stability, lending practices, and exceptional service. Our focus remains on building strong relationships and providing financial solutions to individuals, families, and businesses in the communities we serve.”The full“America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024” awards list and more information can be viewed here on Newsweek's site .The Altura Credit Union team continues to look for ways to provide more one-of-a-kind experiences for their Members and for people living in Riverside County. Through sponsorships and community-based events, Altura hopes to strengthen its relationship with local communities and bring to life its mission of Enriching Lives and Empowering Dreams.Altura has been a trusted partner to over 195,000 Members since 1957, offering all the services expected from a full-service financial institution, such as checking and savings accounts; auto loans; and home and personal loans.For more information on Altura Credit Union, visit , or call 1-888-883-7228.

Chris Andrus

Altura Credit Union

+1 951-675-7226

email us here