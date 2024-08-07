Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd.’S GLOCALY Digital Real Estate Investment Platform Covered In Nikkei Trendy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or“the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today said that its DX (Digital Transformation) real estate platform, GLOCALY, was covered yesterday, August 4, in an article published in the popular Japanese lifestyles magazine, Trendy.

The article, which describes the platform's DX, AI translation and other advanced features, follows, translated from its original Japanese.

Lead Real Estate, Co., Ltd. Achieves Differentiation through AI and Multilingual Support on GLOCALY, its Luxury Real Estate Matching Site







Picture of LRE CEO Eiji Nagahara

­­­­­­

Company Introduction



Develops luxury real estate planning and development business.

Lead Real Estate, listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in September 2023, aims to provide optimal services to clients around the world by offering a real estate DX business, 'GLOCALY' Eiji Nagahara, President and Representative Director.









­­­­­­

REAL ESTATE MATCHING SERVICE 「 GLOCALY 」

Global IT platform combining digital content and IT technology











2 Pictures of GLOCALY on mobile phone and tablet



Access detailed information on the portal site

Capture more detailed and accurate real estate information through videos, AI chatbots, etc.

­­­­­­

Can you tell us about your DX initiatives?

As the yen continues to weaken, real estate investment as a real asset that is resistant to inflation is gaining popularity. The real estate industry in the Tokyo metropolitan area is thriving due to high demand from both domestic and foreign investors. Against this backdrop, the real estate matching service“GLOCALY” was released in 2021. The naming is a coined word that combines the words“global” and“local". The service was developed based on the concept of making real estate available to overseas investors, as there were restrictions on movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the time. Therefore, the service is available in multiple languages such as Japanese, English, and Chinese, and the AI translation function enables smooth communication. In addition, the service also provides images and easy-to-understand edited videos of the actual environment and facilities around the property. These IT technologies and the richness of our digital content are what set us apart from other services.

What are the key points for using your service?

Whether you are looking to buy or sell, you can start by accessing the site and registering as a free member. Free members can view property details and make inquiries, while paid members have access to even more content. Plans can be selected according to your needs, with some plans allowing you to choose the number of properties to list and whether or not to use the AI translation service, while others allow you to use only the AI translation service. There are also individual plans for video creation, AI chatbot customization, and other services that can be customized according to your needs. We recommend that you start exploring by registering as a free member.

What is the future outlook for your company?

Currently, the site primarily features properties owned by our company. We are focusing on“luxury real estate” that has been carefully curated in terms of location and design, so we are confident that this is an ideal service for those looking for high-class properties.

The AI translation function has also been well received. In the future, we would like to list many other high-end real estate properties from other companies in addition to our own. We would also like to devise ways to showcase properties and deliver images and videos that, while remote, give the viewer a realistic feel as if he or she were actually viewing a model room. You can look forward to more developments from us in the future.

­­­­­­

DATA

LEAD REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.

TEL: +81-3-5784-5127

ADDRESS: 6F, MFPR Shibuya Nanpeidai Building, 16-11 Nampeidai-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0036, Japan

URL:

Search Keyword: GLOCALY

Scan here for details





About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company's mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company's vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at /en/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

...

+81 3-5784-5127

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the America's, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: ...

Attachments



Picture of LRE CEO Eiji Nagahara

GLOCALY on mobile phone

GLOCALY on computer/tablet GLOCALY Logo