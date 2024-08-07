Two Azerbaijani Wrestlers Finish Their Careers
Two Azerbaijani wrestlers have finished their careers,
Azernews reports.
Greco-Roman wrestler Sabah Shariati and female wrestler Maria
Stadnik took this step after finishing their performances at the
Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Rio-2016 bronze medalist S. Shariati lost to the Iranian world
champion Amin Mirzazadeh with a score of 0:4 and settled for the
5th place.
Four-time Olympic medalist M. Stadnik lost to Mongolian
Otgonjargal Dolgoryav in the 1/4 finals.
Note that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev
(100 kg) became Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92
kg) won silver for Azerbaijan.
The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics,
volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo,
athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of
breakdancing as an Olympic event.
Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11,
2024.
