Two Azerbaijani Wrestlers Finish Their Careers

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers have finished their careers, Azernews reports.

Greco-Roman wrestler Sabah Shariati and female wrestler Maria Stadnik took this step after finishing their performances at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Rio-2016 bronze medalist S. Shariati lost to the Iranian world champion Amin Mirzazadeh with a score of 0:4 and settled for the 5th place.

Four-time Olympic medalist M. Stadnik lost to Mongolian Otgonjargal Dolgoryav in the 1/4 finals.

Note that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) became Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) won silver for Azerbaijan.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11, 2024.

