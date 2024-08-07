China holds military drills near Scarborough Scholl amid tensions with Philippines

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, China announced it would be conducting military exercises in the South China Sea, specifically near Scarborough Shoal, a small island that Beijing controls but which is also claimed by Manila. The Chinese military released a statement indicating that the exercises, described as a "joint combat patrol in the sea and air space near Huangyan Island"—the Chinese name for the reef—are intended to test the capabilities of its forces in reconnaissance, early warning, rapid maneuvering, and joint strike operations. This move is part of a broader effort to demonstrate China's military readiness and assert its presence in the region.



China's actions come amid ongoing tensions with the Philippines, particularly concerning territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Recent months have seen multiple confrontations between Chinese and Philippine ships, with significant focus on a Philippine warship that has been stationed at the contested Second Thomas Shoal for years. The Chinese government has criticized Manila for escalating the situation, asserting that its military actions are a legitimate response to protect its sovereignty and maintain control over its claimed territories in the South China Sea.



Beijing's stance rejects the 2016 international court ruling that declared its extensive claims in the South China Sea without legal foundation. In response to the court's decision, China has continued to assert its claims and conduct military activities in the region, despite widespread international criticism and calls for de-escalation.



