Agthia Group reaches strong financial growth with 31.8 percent rise in net profit

(MENAFN) Agthia Group has announced its results for the first half of this year, showcasing a significant 31.8 percent increase in net profits before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), reaching AED 190 million (approximately USD52 million). This performance reflects a net margin of 7.5 percent, marking an improvement of 98 basis points compared to the previous year. The group reported a 14.7 percent rise in net revenues, which amounted to AED 2.5 billion (about USD680.6 million) for the same period.



The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend distribution of AED 85.7 million, translating to 10.31 fils per share. This proposal aligns with Agthia’s semi-annual distribution policy and represents a 25 percent increase year-over-year. However, this distribution is contingent upon approval by shareholders at the forthcoming General Assembly.



Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia Group, emphasized the company's strong performance and continued growth momentum in the first half of the year. He underscored the group's commitment to enhancing its business and achieving long-term objectives, noting that the results reflect their resilience and strategic focus. Al Suwaidi highlighted Agthia's readiness to leverage opportunities in the MENA region and beyond, driven by innovation, digitization, and operational excellence.



MENAFN07082024000045015682ID1108527052