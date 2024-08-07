D'art Pvt Ltd Honoured By Crompton For Retail Transformation Under #Projectblue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

D'Art Pvt Ltd completed #ProjectBlue for Crompton, transforming 3.3 lakh sq. ft. of retail space in 3 months, and earned a felicitation.

- Mr. Sameer Khosla (Global Director – Strategic Design)FARIDABAD, INDIA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- D'Art Pvt Ltd , a premier retail design agency, is pleased to announce the successful rollout of #ProjectBlue, a transformative initiative undertaken by Crompton , and accomplished by us. We extend a heartfelt thanks to Crompton for recognizing our efforts and honouring us with a felicitation in Mumbai for this monumental achievement.#ProjectBlue involved an extensive market research phase, where our team analysed various retail formats, including Crompton Multi Brand Outlets (MBOs) and Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs). Our goal was to identify key opportunities, create a comprehensive strategy that would maximise Crompton's retail potential and execute the rollout.The implementation of #ProjectBlue saw the transformation of 3.3 lac sq. ft. of retail space in a record time of just 3 months. Our ROI-led deliverables influenced a massive transformation through:1.Reiterating retail feasibility by gauging network potential and capabilities2.Reimagining of the store functionality3.Installation of sliding fixtures and live experience zones incorporated higher number of SKUs across Crompton's massive catalog4.Incorporation of innovative visual merchandising techniques5.Deploying interactive touch screen fixtures in select stores to enhance customer engagement and provide an immersive omni-channel shopping experienceEach store was meticulously designed to reflect Crompton's brand ethos, while also ensuring a cohesive and engaging shopping environment for the customers, thus resulting in a significant increase in customer turnout for Crompton's range of products.We are honoured by Crompton's recognition and hard work of our team, who worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition. The success of #ProjectBlue underscored our commitment to excellence in retail design and network enhancement, and we are proud to have partnered with Crompton to achieve outstanding results.Mr. Deepak Kumar (Global Director - Operations) expressed gratitude, stating, "We are deeply honoured by Crompton's recognition of our work. #ProjectBlue was a monumental task, and our team's dedication and innovative approach have truly paid off. This felicitation is a testament to the strong partnership between D'Art Pvt Ltd and Crompton, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration and driving further success together."At D'Art, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in retail design and transform visionary concepts into immersive brand experiences. We partner with esteemed clients like Tata Aashiyana, Berger, IndiGo, Hitachi, WWE, etc. to co-create strategic solutions that deliver real world impact. The successful completion of #ProjectBlue for Crompton is a shining example of our capabilities and our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients.

