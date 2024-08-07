US-British Coalition Strikes Taiz, Yemen; Houthi Drone And Missiles Destroyed
(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Aug 7 (IANS) The US-British coalition carried out two airstrikes on Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.
The coalition has yet to confirm the attacks, and there were no immediate reports of casualties, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting al-Masirah.
Meanwhile, the US Central Command said on Tuesday it had destroyed a Houthi drone and two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Yemen over the Red Sea in the past 24 hours.
The Houthis have targeted ships in the Red Sea since last November in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The US-British naval coalition has responded with airstrikes and missile attacks against Houthi targets since January.
MENAFN07082024000231011071ID1108526850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.