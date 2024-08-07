Recent confrontation in occupied West Bank results in death of Palestinian man

(MENAFN) A recent confrontation in the occupied West Bank has resulted in the death of a Palestinian man, highlighting the escalating violence in the region. Late Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday, Rabie Daraghmeh was fatally shot by Israeli forces in the Atouf plain, east of Tammun and south of Tubas. According to reports from a Palestinian security source, Daraghmeh sustained critical injuries from the gunfire, which caused severe bleeding. Despite attempts by emergency medical teams to reach him, Israeli forces allegedly obstructed their efforts, preventing them from providing urgent medical assistance. Daraghmeh ultimately succumbed to his injuries, and Israeli authorities have since detained his body.



The Israeli military contends that Daraghmeh was targeted after allegedly attempting a shooting attack against the settlement of Bak'out. This settlement, located on land disputed with local residents in the northern Jordan Valley, has been a source of ongoing tension and conflict.



The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has reported significant difficulties in their efforts to assist Daraghmeh. Their medical teams faced interference from Israeli forces, who are said to have assaulted the personnel and seized their communication devices. The blockage of emergency services contributed to the worsening of Daraghmeh’s condition and his subsequent death.



Daraghmeh's killing is part of a broader and escalating crisis in the West Bank, where the number of Palestinian fatalities has surged to 616 since October 7. This figure includes 144 children, with over 5,400 people reported injured amid the continuing violence.



In a related incident, Israeli forces have also detained a Palestinian individual from Bir Al-Basha village at a military checkpoint near Ya'bad village, southwest of Jenin. This arrest further exacerbates the tense atmosphere in the region, reflecting the ongoing volatility and conflict.

