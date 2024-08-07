Recent developments put Israeli diplomats, embassies worldwide on high alert

(MENAFN) Recent developments have put Israeli diplomats and embassies worldwide on high alert as tensions escalate in the region. Israeli officials are expressing serious concern over potential retaliatory actions from Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas following a series of high-profile assassinations.



A senior cited by Yedioth Ahronoth has underscored the seriousness of the current situation, noting that many Israeli envoys stationed abroad now feel increasingly vulnerable. This heightened state of alert follows the assassinations of two prominent figures: Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas's bureau, who was killed in Tehran last Wednesday, and Fouad Shukr, a key military leader of Hezbollah, who was assassinated in Beirut the following Tuesday.



In response to these events, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to deliver a "severe" retaliation for Haniyeh's death, although the specifics regarding timing and location remain undisclosed. Concurrently, Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has indicated that a coordinated response from Iran, Hezbollah, and Yemen is forthcoming. He assured that the response would be executed with both precision and strategic intent, despite the apparent apprehension within the Israeli government. This anxiety has prompted Israel to seek assistance from the United States and other Western allies.



As the situation continues to develop, Israeli authorities are closely monitoring potential threats and maintaining heightened security measures to protect their international representatives and interests.

