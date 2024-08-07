U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report 2024-2030: Focus On Bone Graft Substitutes, Orthopedic Growth Factors And Cellular Allografts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Orthopedic Biomaterials Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: Bone Graft Substitutes, Orthopedic Growth Factors, Cellular Allografts, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In 2023, the U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market was valued at over $5 billion. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%, reaching over $7.2 billion during the forecast period. The comprehensive report on the U.S. market for orthopedic biomaterials covers various segments, including bone graft substitutes (allografts, demineralized bone matrices (DBMs), xenografts, and synthetic bone grafts). The report also encompasses orthopedic growth factors, cellular allografts, orthopedic cell therapy (bone marrow aspirate concentrate and platelet-rich plasma), hyaluronic acid (HA) viscosupplementation (single-, two-, three-, and five-injection cycles), and orthopedic cartilage repair. The cartilage repair segment includes osteochondral allografts, meniscal allografts, autologous chondrocyte implantation, particulated juvenile allografts, and microfracture adjuncts. DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID-19 Impact on the Digital Dentistry market

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Insights The orthopedic biomaterials market is heavily influenced by demographic trends, especially the aging population and the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis (OA) in the spine. The rise in spinal fusion procedures is closely linked to the growing number of OA cases, which correlate with advancing age. Since the first wave of baby boomers began retiring in 2008, the population at risk for degenerative diseases has expanded, increasing the demand for treatments such as bone grafts.

As the elderly population continues to grow and obesity rates remain high, the prevalence of degenerative diseases is expected to rise. This demographic shift underscores a heightened need for orthopedic biomaterials and restorative procedures, driving market growth throughout the forecast period. U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Share Insights

In the U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market, three main competitors dominate: Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker.

Medtronic maintained its leading position in 2023, particularly excelling in the bone graft substitute segment and the growth factor market with its successful INFUSET product.

DePuy Synthes held the second-largest market share, a position it has consistently maintained. The company demonstrated significant strength in the bone graft substitute and cellular allograft segments and also distributed the leading hyaluronic acid product. DePuy Synthes offers a demineralized bone matrix (DBM) product processed by the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF) and the DBX product line, which complements its spinal hardware business. The DBX line includes an osteoinductive and osteoconductive bone graft substitute combined with DBM. Additionally, DePuy Synthes distributes Monovisc and Orthovisc, single- and three-injection hyaluronic acid products manufactured by Anika Therapeutics. Stryker secured the third-largest market share, supported by its extensive product portfolio in the bone graft substitute, growth factor, and cellular allograft markets. This position was largely achieved through strategic acquisitions of several previous competitors.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 388 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

3. Market Overview

4. Product Assessment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Product Portfolios

4.2.1 Bone Graft Substitutes

4.2.2 Growth Factors

4.2.2.1.1 NELL-1 Bone Biologics

4.2.2.1.2 INFUSE by Medtronic

4.2.2.1.3 OsteoAMP by Bioventus Surgical

4.2.2.1.4 OP-1T by Stryker/Olympus Biotech (Delisted)

4.2.2.1.5 The Osteogrow Study

4.2.2.1.6 AUGMENT Bone Graft

4.2.2.1.7 Amplex Osteobiologic Bone Graft Substitute

4.2.2.1.8 i-FactorT Peptide Bone Matrix

4.2.3 Cellular Allografts

4.2.4 Cell Therapy

4.2.4.1 Platelet-Rich Plasma

4.2.4.2 Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate

4.2.5 Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation (HAV)

4.2.6 Cartilage Repair

4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls

4.4 Clinical Trials

5. U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

5.3 Drivers and Limiters

5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.6 Company Profiles

5.7 SWOT Analysis

6. Procedure Numbers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Procedures

6.2.1 Total Orthopedic Biomaterial Procedures by Segment

6.2.2 Orthopedic Bone Grafting Procedures

6.2.3 Orthopedic Growth Factor Procedures

6.2.4 Orthopedic Cellular Allograft Procedures

6.2.5 Orthopedic Cell Therapy Procedures

6.2.6 Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Procedures

6.2.7 Orthopedic Cartilage Repair Procedures

7. Orthopedic Bone Graft Substitute Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.4 Unit Analysis

7.4.1 Allograft Bone Graft Substitute Unit Analysis

7.4.2 Xenograft Bone Graft Substitute Unit Analysis

7.4.3 Demineralized Bone Matrix Allograft Bone Graft Substitute Unit Analysis

7.4.4 Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute Unit Analysis

7.5 Drivers and Limiters

7.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

8. Orthopedic Growth Factor Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 Orthopedic Growth Factor Market

8.3.2 Cervical Disc Degeneration Orthopedic Growth Factor Market

8.3.3 Tibial Fracture Orthopedic Growth Factor Market

8.3.4 Spine Orthopedic Growth Factor Market

8.3.5 Ankle and Hindfoot Fusion Orthopedic Growth Factor Market

8.4 Unit Analysis

8.5 Drivers and Limiters

8.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

9. Orthopedic Cellular Allograft Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.3.1 Orthopedic Cellular Allograft Market

9.3.2 Cervical Spine Orthopedic Cellular Allograft Market

9.3.3 Lumbar Spine Orthopedic Cellular Allograft Market

9.3.4 Foot and Ankle Cellular Allograft Market

9.3.5 Trauma Cellular Allograft Market

9.4 Drivers and Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

10. Orthopedic Cell Therapy Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.3.1 Platelet-Rich Plasma Market

10.3.2 Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate Market

10.4 Unit Analysis

10.4.1 Platelet-Rich Plasma Units Sold by Indication Anatomy

10.4.2 Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate Units Sold by Indication Anatomy

10.5 Drivers and Limiters

10.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

11. Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Market

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Benefits of Viscosupplementation

11.1.2 Synovial Fluid

11.1.3 Product Types

11.1.3.1 Single-Injection Products

11.1.3.2 Two-Injection Cycle Products

11.1.3.3 Three-Injection Cycle Products

11.1.3.4 Three-/Five-Injection Cycle Products

11.1.4 Reimbursement

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

11.4 Drivers and Limiters

11.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

12. Orthopedic Cartilage Repair Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

12.4 Unit Analysis

12.4.1 Osteochondral Allograft Cartilage Repair Units Sold by Patient Type

12.4.2 Meniscal Allograft Cartilage Repair Units Sold by Patient Type

12.4.3 Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation Cartilage Repair Units Sold by Patient Type

12.4.4 Particulated Juvenile Cartilage Repair Units Sold by Patient Type

12.4.5 Microfracture Adjunct Cartilage Repair Units Sold by Patient Type

12.5 Drivers and Limiters

12.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Company Coverage:



Allergan

LifeLink Tissue Bank

AlloSource

LifeNet Health

Alphatec Spine

Medtronic

Arthrex

MTF

Aziyo

Novabone

Baxter

Nuo Therapeutics

Berkely Advanced Biomaterials

NuVasive

Biocomposites

Orthofix

Biogennix

OrthogenRx

Biologica

Osiris Therapeutics

Bioventus

Osteogenics

Celling Biosciences

Osteomed

Cerapedics

Ostetic

Cingal

RTI Surgical

Collagen Matrix/Regenity

Sanofi

CONMED

Smith & Nephew

Curasan

Solvita

DCI Donor Services

Spinal Elements

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Etex

Surgalign Holdings

Exactech

Terumo

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical

Fidia

ThermoGenesis

Globus Medical

Vericel

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Vivex

Healiva

Xtant Medical Holdings

Isto Biologics Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900