Ithra' Creative Solutions Program Selects Six Winning VR Concepts For Development

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dhahran – Asdaf News:

Ithra's Creative Solutions Residency Program (CSRP) has selected six ground-breaking immersive experiences designed by emerging Saudi storytellers to be developed into working prototypes following the completion of an intense month-long immersive design and storytelling residency.

Creative Solutions is a one-of-a-kind immersive design and storytelling residency and incubator with a singular focus on utilizing immersive technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), immersive and haptics. Throughout the course of Creative Solutions, residents tap into the creative process and learn the entrepreneurial, technical and storytelling foundations of XR technologies developed by Ithra's Idea Lab.

This year's program, which welcomed 29 participants and 12 project proposals at Ithra on June 30, engaged the talents of creative advisor Rafi Nazim, former Global VP of Immersive Entertainment at NBCUniversal, leading immersive technology consultant Simon Benson, immersive artist and unity 3D expert Keith Myers as well as representatives from entrepreneurial partners The Bakery who guided the students through a series of workshops and hands-on instruction.

Participants further honed their concepts at Ithra's Immersive Lab through creative storyboarding, scriptwriting, and practical game engine sessions before receiving instruction on the use of haptic feedback vests, motion capture bands, and character design software to elevate their XR projects. This intensive preparation culminated in pitches to a jury, populated by industry luminaries including interdisciplinary artist, researcher, and educator Dr. Hannan Makki, journalist and arts consultant Kate Wellham and award-winning Saudi game developer Rafif Kalantan, who selected six winning concepts to move forward.

2024 Winning Prototypes

The six promising concepts moving into prototype development include: 'Mirage' an interactive VR storytelling experience of a young girl battling depression and anxiety; 'A Caravan Adventure' a thrilling VR experience that evokes how Arabs once lived, traveled, communicated, through the desert; 'SOlVIVAL' an immersive adventure that uses an interactive physics tutorial to help players navigate the game's challenges; 'Two Equals One' which highlights the connections between our cultural past and future through immersive gameplay; VR game 'The Hidden Loom' which combines compelling storytelling, cultural education, and spatial interaction; and 'Reclaiming Dreams' a VR experience that puts the player in the role of a young boy struggling to balance his personal use of technology.

CSRP participants will unveil their prototypes in early November to international investors and leading companies during the 7th edition of Ithra's annual event dedicated to design and creativity.

Tags#Creative Solutions #CSRP #Ithra #program