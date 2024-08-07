Asia-Pacific To Register Rapid Adoption Of Kiosk Technology During The Forecast Period, 20192026

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Overview

A kiosk is a small physical structure that provides information and services on a screen typically placed in high-traffic areas for business purposes. Kiosks help in branding and advertising, expanding customer base, improving customer buying experience, and save time. They help surface income-generating opportunities by increasing customer satisfaction and drastically driving down cost per customer. Certain technological advancements in kiosk systems have led to an increase in the adoption of kiosks across different sectors, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Segmentation

The global kiosk market is segmented by product type and application.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into ticketing, patient interaction, check-in services, employment, bill payment, and others. Among these, ticketing kiosks are foreseen to collectively generate nearly half the total demand by the end of 2025. The installation of ticketing kiosks at airports provides travelers with additional avenue to fulfill their custom duties and GST obligations.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into retail, transportation, BFSI, healthcare, hospitality, and others. The retail industry is expected to hold the highest share in the kiosk market during the forecast period. The development of the retail industry drives the installation of self-service kiosks worldwide. Many retailers are adopting self-checkout services to minimize the waiting time of customers, thereby reducing on-going labor shortage and high manpower cost. For instance, in January 2017, Diebold Nixdorf, a provider of self-service solutions to merchants, has introduced an ultra-thin self-checkout device specifically for the retail sector.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global kiosk market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



The North America kiosk market has been experiencing significant advancements over the past few years. Retail and healthcare sectors are the most prominent application areas for kiosks in the region. In the healthcare sector, kiosks are generally used for patient check-in & check-out, hospital information, and virtual consulting. Noteworthy players contributing to the growth of the kiosk market in this region are Honeywell International Inc., NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, SlabbKiosks, and IBM Corporation.

The European kiosk Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increased adoption of kiosks across various end-use industries.

Germany is projected to be the leading shareholder in Europe due to the growth of multimedia technologies, especially in commercial establishments.

Asia-Pacific is a prominent region for the kiosk market, owing to the faster adoption of kiosk technology in entertainment, healthcare, and retail industries. China and Japan contribute large shares in the kiosk market, while India and Australia are showcasing tremendous potential for the adoption of kiosks in the Asia-Pacific region. In April 2017, the Government of Japan, in conjunction with Seven-Eleven Japan Co., FamilyMart Co., Lawson Inc., and two convenience stores premeditated to launch a self-checkout kiosk by 2025.

LAMEA is slated to witness steady growth in the kiosk market during the forecast period due to the rapid growth of industrialization and heavy infrastructure developments. Africa is an unexplored area and has scope for significant opportunities.

Key Players

The key players in the global kiosk market are Kiosk Information Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), NCR Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Diebold Nixdorf Corporation (U.S.), SlabbKiosks (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Glory Limited (Japan), IBM Corporation (U.S.), and Eastman Kodak Company (U.S.).

Most of the manufacturers in the global kiosk technology market are investing plenty of financial resources in research and development by expanding production capabilities. However, many companies are focusing on expanding their service offerings and product portfolios through joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions to sustain in the market.

Bithumb, a Korean crypto exchange, is entering into the retail kiosk business to accelerate crypto adoption in South Korea. These Kiosks are expected to be placed in cafes and restaurants where customers can browse the menu, place orders, and pay for the orders; cryptocurrency would be one of the payment options.

SlabbKiosks expanded its production capabilities and set a new facility in Mesa, Arizona to meet the customer demand while ensuring the uninterrupted production of high-quality kiosk units.

Global Kiosk Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Ticketing Kiosk

Banking & Financial Kiosk

Hr & Employment Kiosk

Photo Kiosk

Others



By Industry Vertical



Retail

Transportation

BFSI

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others





