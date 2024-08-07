Compression Works Strengthens Leadership Team With Nicole Iezzi As Vice President Of Global Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nicole Iezzi - Vice President of Global SalesBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Compression Works Inc., the medical device company behind the life-saving Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet – Stabilized (AAJT-S), is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Iezzi as the Global Vice President of Sales. Nicole brings 20 years of experience from leading-edge companies that have transformed the standard of care in pre-hospital, hospital and military medicine markets around the world.In her new role, Nicole will be responsible for spearheading sales strategies and driving market penetration for the AAJT-S device, which is designed to control non-compressible hemorrhages, a leading cause of death in trauma situations. The AAJT-S has been cleared by the FDA for both military and civilian use and is recognized for its effectiveness in managing junctional hemorrhage and pelvic bleeding.“We are delighted to have Nicole leading our commercialization efforts around the world,” said Scott Dodson, President and CEO of Compression Works.“Her extensive experience in sales leadership within the medical device industry, coupled with her proven ability to navigate complex market dynamics in military medicine and the pre-hospital environment, makes her an ideal choice as we continue to expand the reach of our life-saving technology.”Prior to joining Compression Works, Nicole led high-performing sales teams at Teleflex, a multi-billion-dollar global provider of medical technologies. Her career also includes sales leadership roles at Z-Medica, acquired by Teleflex for their industry-leading product QuikClot® Combat Gauze®, and ADS, a key supplier to the US Military and defense industry.Nicole's business acumen, strategic vision, and passion for healthcare innovation have earned her a reputation as a leader in the medical device market.“It is an honor to join Compression Works to help drive awareness and sales of the AAJT-S, a novel and innovative bleeding control device,” said Nicole Iezzi.“My personal passion to align my career with best-in-class medical products has only increased over the years. My husband served as a Special Operations Medic with five combat deployments. I have so much respect for our military, trauma care providers, and first responders”, said Iezzi.“It is truly an honor to play a role in getting lifesaving devices to those on the front lines of medicine.”About Compression WorksCompression Works is the developer and manufacturer of the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) medical device. The company delivers innovative solutions to meet the most pressing and unmet needs of emergency healthcare providers. Compression Works is committed to hemorrhage control research, identifying capability gaps, and developing technologies and products to help facilitate the delivery of quality life-saving care. The AAJT-S is used by the military, trauma centers, rural emergency departments, EMS, and federal and local law enforcement agencies. Proudly manufactured and assembled in the USA, Compression Works is a veteran-owned business dedicated to saving lives on and off the battlefield.For more information, visit .

