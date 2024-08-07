Cogo And Saascada Join Forces To Drive Progress In Reducing Carbon Impact Across The Finance Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carbon footprint management experts, Cogo , and SaaScada, providers of data driven core solutions, have joined forces to drive further progress in helping the banking and finance take steps to reduce their carbon impact.



Through the partnership, banks can leverage the real-time data delivered by SaaScada to build insights using Cogo. The collaboration will enable banks to build products to help customers better understand the carbon impact of their purchasing decisions, as well as support banks in reaching their own ESG goals. Cogo's solutions are already enabling 20 banks globally to reduce their impact on the climate, and this partnership aims to support SaaScada's banking clients to do the same – wherever they are on their sustainability journey.



Emma Kisby, Cogo CEO, EMEA:“We are constantly looking for new ways in which to scale the impact that we can have on the climate. One of the most effective ways of doing this is by partnering with other banking providers who have established relationships with banks. SaaScada is one of these providers, with an impressive portfolio of banking and fintech clients. Working with the team at SaaScada we plan to highlight the benefits of ethical banking and introduce more carbon management solutions.”



Steve Round, President and Co-Founder of SaaScada:.“SaaScada was born from the desire to ensure that everyone has access to first-class banking products that allow them to plan, save and make better choices with their spending. Our data driven approach provides real time data at a granular level making us a great fit for working with Cogo. This partnership will enable our mutual clients to offer market-leading products to their customers, to help them measure and understand the impact of their spending.”



Cogo launched its first banking partnership with NatWest in 2021 and now works with 20 banks globally.



About Cogo:



Cogo delivers carbon management solutions that help individuals and businesses to measure, understand and reduce their impact on the climate. Cogo does this through partnerships with some of the world's largest banks to integrate leading carbon-tracking functionality into their banking apps.



Cogo uses best-in-class models to provide accurate ways to measure carbon emissions specific to local markets and cutting-edge behavioural science techniques to nudge customers to make more sustainable choices.



Cogo currently works with 20 banks, with plans to double this in the next twelve months. Founded in 2016, Cogo, operates in 12 countries across Europe, Australasia and North America (including the UK, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore and Canada).



Cogo has raised over US$14 million in funding since launch. To find out more information about Cogo, please visit cogo.





About SaaScada:



SaaScada is a NextGen data-driven core banking engine built using cloud-native technology to deliver lightning-fast data speeds and flexibility. SaaScada's unified product hub makes it easier, cheaper & faster to build a range of feature-rich products to deliver great customer outcomes via open APIs to the partner eco-system.



To find out more information about SaaScada, please visit saascada



