Gold prices experience over 2 percent decline due to widespread sell-off in stock markets

(MENAFN) On Monday, prices experienced a significant decline of over 2 percent, driven by a widespread sell-off in stock markets due to escalating economic concerns. Spot prices dropped by 2.2 percent, settling at USD2,389.79 per ounce. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures saw a slightly smaller decline of 1.6 percent, with prices falling to USD2,430 per ounce. This drop in gold prices was part of a broader market trend influenced by growing apprehensions about economic stability.



In addition to gold, other precious metals also faced substantial losses. Spot silver prices plummeted by 5.1 percent, reaching USD27.08 per ounce. Platinum prices fell by 4.3 percent, ending the day at USD917.10 per ounce. Palladium experienced a 3.5 percent decline, bringing its price down to USD859 per ounce. This marked a notable downturn for palladium, as it reached its lowest levels since August 2018, reflecting broader market anxieties that affected various segments of the precious metals sector.



The sharp declines across these precious metals illustrate the impact of heightened economic uncertainty on commodity markets. Investors’ concerns about the potential for a worsening economic situation have led to a significant sell-off, affecting not only gold but also other key metals. The overall trend highlights the sensitivity of precious metals to broader economic factors and market sentiment.



These developments in precious metal prices are indicative of the current volatility in global financial markets. As economic concerns continue to influence investor behavior, the prices of commodities like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium are subject to fluctuations that reflect broader market dynamics and investor sentiment.

