War Update: 136 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 136 combat engagements occurred on the front lines in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, with the fiercest fighting ongoing in the Pokrovsk sector.

Andrii Kovaliov, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the of Ukraine, announced this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to him, nine combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv sector throughout the day. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian near Lyptsi, Tykhe, and Vovchansk.

Six combat clashes were recorded in the Kupiansk sector, particularly near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushnyky, and Novoosynove.

Kovaliov said that the enemy had launched 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Lyman sector -- near Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske, and Serebriansky Forest.

Russia's war losses up by 1,230 in past 24 hours

There were 21 combat clashes in the Siversk sector. Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian attacks near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Novodarivka Vyimka, Pereizne, and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, ten combat clashes occurred in the Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske area.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian forces 18 times – near Pivnichne, Toretsk and Niu-York.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 42 enemy attacks near Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne, Kalynove, Oleksandrivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Kalynivka, Skuchne, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Panteleimonivka, Novozhelanne and Mezhove. The greatest concentration of attacks was recorded near Ivanivka and Zhelanne, Kovaliov said.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces stopped eight enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Vodiane.

In the Dnipro River sector, two enemy assaults were unsuccessful.

Kovaliov noted that in the past day, Russian occupiers launched two missile strikes against Ukraine, using three missiles, as well as 73 airstrikes, using 97 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders mounted more than 4,900 shelling attacks, 79 of them using MLRS.

Photo: AFU General Staff