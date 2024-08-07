Star Health Insurance Achieves Industry-First Milestone with 100+ Claim Transactions Processed Through NHCX

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 6 Aug, 2024: Star Health and Allied Insurance (Star Health Insurance), India’s largest retail health insurance company, today announced a milestone achievement that sets new benchmarks in the industry. Demonstrating its commitment to efficient customer service and rapid claim settlement, Star Health Insurance, in partnership with the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) system, has processed over 60 claims and over 100 claim transactions – amongst the highest by any health insurance provider on the platform.



Mr. Anand Roy, MD and CEO, Star Health Insurance, said, "Processing over 100 claim transactions through the NHCX platform isn't just a number - it's a promise fulfilled. This milestone represents a quantum leap in how we serve our customers, setting a new gold standard for the health insurance industry. By embracing digital innovation, we are not just streamlining processes, we are reinventing the way insurance operates, and its role in society. Our customers can now experience unprecedented speed, transparency, and efficiency in claim settlements. At Star Health Insurance, we are not just adapting to the future - we are actively shaping it."



The company executed its first transaction on the NHCX in July 2024, underscoring its dedication to streamlining operations and ensuring policyholder satisfaction. Initially partnering with over 7 Service Providers, the company has been consistently scaling up, successfully handling over 10 claim transactions within the first two days and now surpassing 100. The NHCX platform, a key component of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), standardizes health claim processing and enables seamless information exchange between insurers, healthcare providers and policyholders.



This NHCX integration places Star Health Insurance at the forefront of the industry, automating health claim-related information exchange between payers, providers, and beneficiaries; also promises to streamline the claims process, reduce turnaround times and enhance overall customer experience. These milestones reflect Star Health Insurance’s ongoing commitment to innovation, customer service and digital transformation in the health insurance sector.





MENAFN07082024005232011781ID1108526445