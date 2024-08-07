Niger announces immediate cessation of diplomatic relations with Ukraine

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Niger announced an immediate cessation of relations with Ukraine, citing Kyiv's alleged support for Malian "terrorist groups." This decision follows a similar move by Mali just days earlier, which severed ties with Ukraine over accusations of involvement in activities within the West African country. Niger's spokesperson, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, declared that the issue would be brought before the UN Security Council, labeling it as "Ukrainian aggression."



The diplomatic rift coincides with recent developments in Mali, where the Malian experienced a significant defeat in clashes with separatist rebels at the end of July. Mali's decision to cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine was prompted by allegations that Ukrainian forces were involved in a deadly terrorist attack in the country. Additionally, the Malian army reported heavy casualties from recent conflicts in Tinzaouaten, with the Russian-affiliated Wagner Group also confirming Russian losses and the death of a commander during the intense fighting.



Mali has framed Ukraine’s support as tantamount to endorsing international terrorism, accusing certain actors of actively supporting and instrumentalizing terrorist groups in the region. This stance reflects broader regional tensions and the ongoing security challenges faced by Mali and its allies. The diplomatic fallout comes amid Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, undertaking a tour of African countries, including Malawi, Zambia, and Mauritius, aiming to bolster Ukraine's ties with the region.



Earlier this year, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso—now collectively known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—established a joint military force to address escalating security threats posed by terrorist groups. The recent diplomatic tensions highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics and security concerns in the Sahel region, impacting international relations and regional stability.

MENAFN07082024000045015839ID1108526324