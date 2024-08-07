Intigriti Reveals The Hack For Businesses To Outsmart Cybercriminals In 'Economy 4.0' CBS Docuseries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Intigriti was born from a need for a sustainable security solution that could adapt to frequent updates and innovations.” - Stijn Jans, CEO of IntigritiLONDON, UK & ANTWERP, BELGIUM, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intigriti, a leading in vulnerability management and bug bounty, proudly announces its inclusion in the 'Economy 4.0' docuseries, titled 'Before the Breach: How Ethical Hackers Help Businesses Outsmart Cybercriminals'. Produced by Acumen and aired on CBS News, the series showcases how businesses can enhance their cybersecurity by engaging with a global of over 100,000 ethical hackers through bug bounty programs.



As cyber threats evolve, the need for continuous security testing becomes crucial. Intigriti's platform facilitates this by offering a dynamic testing environment where organizations can engage with ethical hackers to identify and remediate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited maliciously. This model has gained significant traction among top-tier companies like Microsoft, Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Intel, demonstrating a shift towards continuous, results-oriented security practices. Further reflecting this growing trust, since 2023, there has been a 30% boost in the number of programs launched on Intigriti's platform.



The docuseries also features Katie Paxton-Fear, a renowned ethical hacker and YouTube cybersecurity educator, who discusses her career motivations and the appeal of ethical hacking within legal boundaries. Bug bounty programs not only offer financial incentives but also provide a platform for continuous learning and career development in the field of cybersecurity. Since 2023, global sign-ups to the platform by ethical hackers have increased by 57%, indicating a significant surge in professionals looking to contribute to and benefit from these programs.



Stijn Jans, CEO of Intigriti, discusses the company's origins: "Intigriti was born from a need for a sustainable security solution that could adapt to frequent updates and innovations. Traditional penetration tests were inadequate, prompting the launch of bug bounty programs in Europe, tailored for continuous testing."



Further advancing its capabilities, Intigriti recently launched Misconfig Mapper, a new tool that serves as a crucial resource for ethical hackers and security teams. It offers detailed guides to prevalent security vulnerabilities, including access control issues, code injections, and remote code execution vulnerabilities found within services like Atlassian, Jenkins, and GitLab, among others.



Soti Giannitsari, Head of Hackers at Intigriti, states, "We are extremely proud to showcase the crucial role ethical hackers play in cybersecurity. Their unique skills and perspectives are invaluable in identifying and mitigating risks that might otherwise go unnoticed by security teams and developers. Collaborating with these talented individuals not only enhances our platform but also advances the vital mission of creating safe and secure digital environments for organizations worldwide."



Watch Our Economy 4.0 Campaign Here on CBS News.



Intigriti is the trusted leader in crowdsourced security. Since 2016, we've empowered the world's largest organizations to proactively identify and address vulnerabilities before they're exploited by cybercriminals. Harnessing the expertise of our 100,000+ researchers, businesses can detect vulnerabilities as soon as they surface, avoiding the costly damages of security breaches. Through our meticulous triaging process, commitment to legal compliance, and unparalleled customer service, we deliver the utmost reliability for our customers. Intigriti is proud to be the bug bounty platform of choice for industry leaders such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft and Intel, safeguarding their digital assets in an ever-evolving threat landscape.





Keep learning with Intigriti's Ethical Hacker Insights Report 2024.

