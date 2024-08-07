Philips Monitors Launches Innovation Festival Campaign, Showcasing New High-Performance Monitors with AI, OLED, and Mini-LED

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2024 Philips Monitors, a global leader in display technology, has launched the Philips Innovation Festival Campaign . Running from August 1 to September 30, 2024, the campaign features a variety of engaging activities, including partnering with gaming industry influencers and professionals to showcase the capabilities of Philips Monitors' new monitors with AI features, OLED, Mini-LED, and more. The campaign also includes bundle sales, social media campaigns, and offline activities like sales promotions and workshops with gaming industry professionals. This has taken place across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and the Philippines.



One of the key highlights of the campaign is Philips Monitor's latest monitors equipped with cutting-edge technology, including AI capabilities, high refresh rates, 4K resolution, OLED and MiniLED, and productivity-enhancing features:

Monitors with AI Features 49B2U6903CH and 34B2U6603CH

New monitors with AI features, including the 49' 49B2U6903CH with Dual QHD resolution and the 34' 34B2U6603CH with WQHD resolution, introduce Philips Monitors' first ever intelligent auto-framing webcam. Highlight AI features on this webcam include AI Zooming for automatically zooming in and out to keep people in view, hand gesture recognition for webcam control, and privacy protection through warning notifications when a person is detected. In addition, the webcam automatically wakes up or enters standby mode based on user presence detection.

Hi-Hz and Hi-Resolution OLED and Mini-LED Monitors 32M2N8800 and 27M2N6800ML

The OLED monitor 32' 32M2N8800 and Mini-LED monitor 27' 27M2N6800ML provide exceptionally smooth and responsive performance for fast-paced content like gaming and action videos with fast refresh rates of 240Hz and 165Hz respectively. Both these monitors also feature 4K UHD resolution to offer lifelike details and image quality. This combination of high refresh rate and high-resolution provides users with immersive, lag-free visuals whether they are working, gaming, or consuming multimedia.

Hi-Productivity 4K Resolution and Thunderbolt 4 Monitor - 27E2F7903

The 27' 27E2F7903 monitor maximizes productivity with 4K resolution for stunning image detail and clarity, as well as providing creators with Calman Ready for exceptional color calibration. Its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity delivers up to 96W of power for devices on a single port alongside lightning-fast data transfer speeds to streamline workflow. This combination of high-resolution visuals and advanced connectivity fulfills the demands of professionals who demand high performance and efficiency.

'From AI-powered webcams to cutting-edge display technologies such as OLED and Mini-LED, this festival represents our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the way people work, play, and engage with the digital world,' said Kevin Wu, General Manager at Philips Monitors. 'We are delighted to engage our fans and customers with our latest monitors equipped with intelligent features that elevate how they interact with their screens.'

For more information about Philips' latest display technology innovations, please visit Home - Philips Monitor (mmdinnovationhub) .

About Philips Monitors

Philips was founded as far back as 1891 in the Netherlands, and has since engaged in more than a century of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Thanks to the company developing timeless business values, Philips has become one of the most highly recognized and trusted brands in the world today. This comes from a tradition of caring about people's needs, innovating based on ever-changing insights, and working to make a positive change in people's lives traditions as meaningful now as they were in the company's beginnings.

Philips monitors stand for excellent picture quality, and providing innovative solutions to problems people really care about. To reflect this Philips commitment, Philips has created the slogan: 'Innovation and You'. See more at







