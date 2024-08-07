X plans to close office in San Francisco due to Musk’s criticism of California's leadership

(MENAFN) Social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, is planning to close its San Francisco headquarters in the coming weeks, according to an internal email from CEO Linda Yaccarino. The company, now owned by Elon Musk, will relocate its employees to an existing office in San Jose and a new engineering center in Palo Alto, California. This new engineering center will be shared with Musk's AI company, xAI.



This move comes in the wake of Musk's recent criticisms of California's leadership and his expressed intention to relocate X's headquarters to Texas. The New York Times report indicates that Musk's decision was partly influenced by a new California law regarding student gender identity disclosure, which he cited as a significant factor in his choice to move the company's base of operations.



The planned closure represents a major shift for X, which was established in San Francisco in 2006 and has had its headquarters there for nearly two decades. As of 0800GMT, X had not responded to inquiries regarding the office closure or its potential impact on employees.



This decision aligns with Musk's broader strategy of reducing costs and restructuring operations following his acquisition of the company in a USD44 billion deal in 2022. The move reflects ongoing adjustments as Musk continues to implement his vision for X and its operations.

