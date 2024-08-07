NASA delays launch of SpaceX astronaut to address Boeing Starliner problems

(MENAFN) NASA has announced the postponement of SpaceX's routine astronaut launch to the International Space Station by one month, now scheduled to take place no earlier than September 24. This delay is aimed at providing additional time for evaluating issues related to Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which is currently docked at the space station. Originally, SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft was set to launch on August 18 with four astronauts aboard as part of the Crew-9 mission. The adjustment will allow mission managers to finalize plans for the return of Boeing’s Crew Test Flight, a crucial step before the spacecraft can be certified for regular crewed missions.



The Boeing Starliner, which launched in June carrying its first two astronauts, was part of a high-stakes test mission necessary for NASA to approve the spacecraft for routine flights. This mission, initially planned for about eight days, has encountered several issues with its propulsion system, prompting Boeing and NASA to extend the mission as they address these problems. The challenges have raised concerns about the spacecraft's ability to safely return astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to Earth. Consequently, NASA is considering the possibility of using the Crew Dragon capsule for their return if the Starliner issues are not resolved in time.



MENAFN07082024000045015682ID1108526251