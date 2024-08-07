Development Of“IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing,” The World's First API-Certified Engine Oil With Racing Performance Made F...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer: Shunichi Kito; hereinafter referred to as“Idemitsu”) has developed a new engine oil, IDEMITSU IFG Plantech Racing (viscosity grade: 0W-20), which uses more than 80% plant-based raw materials (hereinafter referred to as“the Product”). The Product has obtained API (American Institute) SP certification*1, making it the world's first*2 engine oil with racing performance*3 and API SP certification using a plant-based raw materials.

The Product has also obtained Biomass Mark certification*4 (certification number: No.230315) issued by the Japan Organics Recycling Association. This top-tier model inherits the DNA of the“IDEMITSU IFG/IRG Series,” which is sold primarily in the 13 countries where Idemitsu's lubricant overseas affiliates. The Product is expected to go on sale around November 2024, with further details to be announced in October.

Since its establishment in 1911, Idemitsu has focused on meticulous design and refining lubricants technology. The company remains committed to developing products that delight Driving Enthusiasts through its technological capabilities.

*1: Performance requirements set by API for engine oil, including fuel efficiency, heat resistance, and wear resistance

*2: Market survey on“engine oil” (API certified / plant-based oil / racing performance) conducted from December 2023 to February 2024 by Trending Future Research

*3: Defined based on equivalent specifications (durability) as products with a race track record at our company (four-wheel racing competing for time or laps on a circuit, limited to works participants)

*4: The biomass mark is an indicator that can be displayed on products utilizing biological resources. Certified by the Japan Organics Recycling Association as conforming to the Biomass Mark identification labeling due to using more than 80% plant-based raw materials

[Reference Information]

About the“IDEMITSU IFG/IRG Series”

The“IDEMITSU IFG/IRG Series” is a series of engine oils designed for driving enthusiasts, with formulations to maximize engine performance.

For more information on the IDEMITSU IFG/IRG Series, please visit the official website.



