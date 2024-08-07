The global adhesives & sealants is expected to record a value of US$87.67 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.22%, for the time period of 2024-2028.

Factors such as expansion of industry, rising production of light weight vehicles, increase in home-improvement activities, rising demand for packaging and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by the government regulation over VOC emission and shifting rules and changing standards.

A few notable trends may include growth in electronics industry, surge in medical devices sales, use of 3D vision in adhesive applications, emergence of pressure sensitive tapes and Increasing demand of reactive hot melt adhesives (HMA).

The global adhesives & sealants market is fragmented in nature and comprises small scale and medium scale companies. Several of them are continuously adopting strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations and product launches.

Others are expanding their manufacturing facilities to strengthen their position in the market. Key players in the market are developing a strong regional presence, distribution channels and product offerings to maintain their strategic position in the global adhesives & sealants market.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific, owing to the rising demand from the building & construction, packaging and automotive industries. While, Europe and North America are also likely to capture significant shares in the global adhesives & sealants market during the forecasted period.

Scope of the report



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global adhesives & sealants market.

The major regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and ROW) in the adhesives & sealants have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth. The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Saint-Gobain, 3M Company, Henkel, Arkema, Sika AG and H.B. Fuller) are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:

