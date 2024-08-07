SHOCKING! Blue whale size 110ft asteroid heading towards Earth? Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) NASA has issued a warning about 2024 OR1, a massive asteroid nearing Earth. At 110 feet in diameter and traveling at 30,381 km/h, this near-Earth object (NEO) from the Apollo group is set for a close approach on August 6, 2024. Although no collision is expected, its trajectory highlights the importance of monitoring such space rocks

An asteroid of the size of a blue whale heading towards Earth? Here's what will happen next

2024 OR1 is a near-Earth asteroid approximately 110 feet wide, akin in size to a blue whale. It is moving at a high velocity of 30,381 kilometers per hour

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at Jet Propulsion Laboratory first identified 2024 OR1. This detection is part of ongoing efforts to track NEOs that might pose threat

The asteroid's closest approach to Earth is scheduled for August 6, 2024, at about 6:41 PM IST. Despite its close proximity, NASA predicts that 2024 OR1 will safely pass by

Asteroids like 2024 OR1, remnants from the early solar system, offer insights into the formation of our solar system. Their study helps scientists understand celestial history

2024 OR1's approach follows other recent close encounters. On August 4, 2024, asteroid 2024 OC passed by Earth, and earlier in August, asteroids 2024 OE and 2024 OO also came close

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) focuses on detecting and characterizing potentially hazardous asteroids