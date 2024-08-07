Telugu Superstar Prabhas Extends Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims, Donates Rs 2 Crore To CMDRF

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Telugu superstar Prabhas has extended his support to the of the Wayanad landslide by donating Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. During the previous Kerala floods, Prabhas had contributed to Rs 1 crore to Kerala's relief efforts. Many came forward to praised Prabhas for his generosity. Earlier, Telugu actors Chiranjeevi and Charan had together donated Rs 1 crore, while Allu Arjun donated Rs 25 lakh to the CM's relief fund.



Many other actors, including Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, and Vishal, have also contributed to the fund.

Prabhas's last film, "Kalki", was released recently and became one of the biggest hits in India cinema, grossing over Rs 1100 crore at the box office. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, starred an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Apart from actors, the state was offered financial support from the philanthropic arms of various business organizations and also from individuals from various parts of the world.

Meanwhile, search operations are still underway in Mundakkai, Attamala, and Chooralmala to find those missing after the devastating landslides. Rescue operations are in the final stages in the landslide-hit areas. The death toll stands at 413, with 152 still missing after the disaster.



The Kerala government has decided to roll out a comprehensive rehabilitation program for the victims. The plan includes acquiring land, building new homes, and establishing necessary infrastructure to support the affected communities.



