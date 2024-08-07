Wall Street climbs as traders seek recovery, Fed comments boost sentiment

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Wall Street's primary indexes experienced an uptick as traders aimed to recover from the losses sustained in the previous session. The Industrial Average saw a modest increase of 1.16 points, opening at 38,704.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 rose by 17.73 points, or 0.34 percent, reaching 5,204.06, while the Composite index climbed 63.7 points, or 0.39 percent, to 16,263.7 at the open. This recovery comes in the wake of a global market decline on Monday, which saw significant drops across major financial centers, including a sharp downturn in Tokyo and a notable decline on the New York Stock Exchange, where two of the three main indices had their worst session in two years.



The market sentiment was lifted by cautious remarks from Federal Reserve officials regarding potential interest rate cuts, which helped to stabilize financial markets. Deutsche Bank analysts noted a "change in direction" on Tuesday, suggesting that market calm was returning after the anxiety triggered by Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs report.



The report revealed higher-than-expected unemployment and fewer job creations than anticipated, sparking concerns of a potential economic slowdown in the U.S. due to the Federal Reserve's monetary policies. The market had reacted with apprehension, fearing that these signs might indicate a more severe economic downturn. However, Tuesday's recovery indicates a rebound in investor confidence, driven by the Fed's more measured approach to interest rate adjustments.



