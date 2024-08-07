Algerian boxer Imane Khelif reaches Olympics final, eyes gold despite gender controversy

(MENAFN) Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, at the center of a major gender controversy, secured her place in the Olympic final by winning her semi-final match on Tuesday. The bout, held in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Roland Garros, saw Khelif defeat Thailand’s 2023 world silver medallist Janjaem Suwannapheng with a unanimous points decision. This victory guarantees her at least a silver medal in the women’s 66kg category, with the final scheduled for Friday.



Khelif, along with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, has been embroiled in a storm regarding their gender eligibility. Both had participated in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago without any controversy, though neither managed to secure a medal at that time. However, their journey hit a roadblock last year when both were disqualified from the world championships after failing gender eligibility tests. Despite this setback, they were cleared to compete in the Paris Olympics.



The atmosphere at Roland Garros, typically known for hosting Grand Slam tennis, was electric as Khelif entered the arena, greeted by the loudest cheer of the night. The controversy around her participation began after her first bout in Paris, where she defeated Italy’s Angela Carini in just 46 seconds. The match ended with Carini in tears, abandoning the fight due to a severe nose injury inflicted by Khelif.



Lin Yu-ting, who also faced scrutiny over her gender eligibility, has similarly secured a medal at a different weight category, ensuring she will take home at least a bronze. The two athletes’ participation and subsequent success have reignited discussions on gender eligibility in sports, adding an extra layer of drama and tension to their Olympic journeys.

