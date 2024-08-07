However, there is a possibility of loss or theft, expiration dates or inactivity fees diminishing their value, and limitations on where they can be used, particularly with closed-loop cards, impede their adoption. Some issuers are offering protection for registered cards, extending expiration dates, or removing fees to improve the user experience to sustain their utility. The personalization and customization of gift cards are also areas of potential expansion as consumers seek unique gifting options. Moreover, the introduction of eco-friendly, biodegradable, or digital-only cards aligns with a growing environmental consciousness.

Regional Insights

In the Americas, particularly the United States, the gift card market is mature and highly integrated, with both open-loop cards and closed-loop cards being immensely popular. The production of gift cards in this region typically involves sophisticated personalization technologies and efforts toward sustainability, with digital gift cards gaining rapid traction. North American companies dominate in terms of innovation and market share, with an ecosystem consisting of retailers, financial institutions, and specialized gift card companies.

The Asia-Pacific region presents a more fragmented picture, with rapid growth and adoption of mobile and e-gift card solutions underpinned by the prevalence of mobile payment systems and the rise of eCommerce. Production in APAC is diversifying, with a significant increase in digital solutions and environmentally friendly physical cards. Numerous local companies are emerging, specializing in gift card solutions, increasingly engaging in partnerships with regional retailers and fintech firms to leverage the expanding digital consumer base.

In Europe, particularly Western Europe, gift card usage is high, with a strong focus on consumer protection and regulatory compliance in their production and distribution. Digitalization is progressing steadily, emphasizing security features and multi-currency functionality to cater to a more global consumer base. Companies in EMEA tend to be diverse, ranging from established global players to local retailers keen on tapping the gift card market to incentivize customer loyalty and engagement.

Recent Developments

Owner RDE Acquires Gift Card Marketplace

RDE, the company behind completed the acquisition of a player in the secondary gift card space, in a strategic move to solidify its presence in the lucrative gift card market. This merger promises to enhance consumer savings through a synergistic model that leverages digital convenience. As customers gain access to an enriched selection of discounted gift cards, the expanded product offerings are expected to tap into the substantial domestic gift card industry.

Onbe and CardCash Partner to Offer Instant Virtual Cards

CardCash, an online marketplace dedicated to the buying and selling of unused gift cards, revolutionized the way consumers manage unwanted gift cards by partnering with Onbe for an innovative solution. This collaboration has led to the creation of an instant virtual Mastercard payment option, providing immediate spending capabilities for users across any merchant accepting Mastercard. By incorporating Onbe's virtual card options with CardCash's existing payout alternatives, including checks, ACH, and PayPal, consumers now have a diversified and flexible range of choices for liquidating their unused gift cards.

InComm Payments and Meal Train Partner to Supply Gift Card Options for Individuals Organizing Meal Support

InComm Payments announced an exclusive partnership with Meal Train, the innovative online platform designed to coordinate meal giving for those experiencing significant life events. This collaboration is expected to extend Meal Train's offerings to include a robust selection of InComm Payments' physical and digital gift cards, enhancing the ways customers can provide support through meal deliveries, grocery shopping, dining options, and more. The partnership brings popular consumer brand gift cards into the fold and introduces InComm's proprietary card brands, available in multiple designs for a personalized touch.

Key Attributes: