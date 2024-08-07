(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motor Insurance Overview, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market is anticipated to cross USD 1.34 trillion by 2029, increasing from USD 843.96 Billion in 2023.

Market Drivers:



Increasing urbanization and rising car ownership rates

Growing focus on road safety Increasing adoption of new mobility solutions

Market Challenges:



Fraudulent claims

Cybersecurity threats Disruption from InsurTech companies

Market Trends:



Rise of telematics-based insurance

Convergence of motor insurance with connected car technologies Growing focus on personalized insurance products and services

Market Segment Highlights:



Liability Coverage leads in the Motor Insurance market due to its being mandatory in many countries and offering financial protection to third parties in case of accidents caused by the policyholder's vehicle.

Older Vehicles lead in the Motor Insurance market due to their higher prevalence on the road compared to newer cars, resulting in a larger pool of insured vehicles requiring coverage.

Personal Vehicles lead in the Motor Insurance market due to their high ownership rates and frequent usage compared to commercial vehicles. North America leads in the Motor Insurance market due to the region's high vehicle ownership rates, a well-defined regulatory framework, a competitive insurance industry, and the adoption of innovative insurance products.

Recent Developments:

June 2024 : China's leading auto insurance platform, Cheche Group, has partnered with NIO Insurance Broker, a subsidiary of electric vehicle manufacturer NIO. This collaboration aims to streamline auto insurance processes for NIO by leveraging Cheche's digital platform. The new digital insurance service system is expected to launch in the next quarter and will focus on reducing costs and enabling digital management for NIO's insurance business.

Years considered in this report:



Historic year : 2018

Base year : 2023

Estimated year : 2024 Forecast year : 2029

Aspects covered in the report:



Motor insurance market outlook with its value and forecast, along with its segments

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies Strategic recommendation

By Coverage:



Liability Coverage

Collision Coverage

Comprehensive Insurance Others

By Distribution Channel:



Insurance Agents/Brokers

Direct Response

Banks Others

By Vehicle Age:



New Vehicle Old Vehicle

By Application:



Commercial Vehicle Personal Vehicle

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Allianz SE

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Munich Re Group

Axa S.A.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

The Allstate Corporation

The Progressive Corporation

Chubb Ltd. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

