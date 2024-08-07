The window covering the market in Asia-Pacific is showcasing rapid growth based on large-scale textile manufacturers, increasing population, and associated residential areas. The dynamic weather conditions in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region creates the need for various types of window covering to suit the weather conditions. The ongoing new construction and renovation activities and consumer focus on energy saving and sustainable coverings support the growth of window covering in the region.

Recent Developments

Graber Rolls Out Expansion of Innovative Visualizer Tool, Boosting Consumer Confidence in Window Treatment Purchase Decisions

Graber, a window covering company, recently announced the launch of an innovative Visualizer tool designed to provide their customers with greater confidence when selecting their window treatment purchase decisions. Through a high-tech interface, this state-of-the-art technology allows users to virtually try-on various blinds and shades styles before committing to a purchase.

This tool is sure to be invaluable in helping customers visualize how their treatments might look and function in numerous settings, whether it be for style, colors, or customizing options such as length, tilt direction and light control functions. With this enhancement of the online buying experience, Graber continues to show its commitment to providing quality products and offering unmatched convenience on the best window treatments available today.

Home furnishing innovator DIY Blinds secures USD15 million investment from Australian Business Growth Fund

Setting up a window covering business can be a great investment, and DIY Blinds' success is no exception. With the support of an Australian Business Growth Fund and their team, DIY Blinds has been able to reap success and noticeable growth year after year. Growing from a family-run business in Adelaide since 1999 into an industry leader across Australia, they now offer thousands of products in hundreds of colours, styles and materials to meet customers' needs. Their commitment to quality, affordability and sustainability throughout the years has played a large part in their successful journey. With more businesses like DIY Blinds taking the initiative to invest in their growth, this will be a positive sign for Australia's economy as the sector continues to thrive.

Window furnishing innovator receives funding with NAB and ABGF

Window Coverings Co, an Australian-based innovator in window furnishing technologies, recently received significant funding from both NAB and ABGF. This exciting venture is set to revolutionise how we experience windows in our homes and businesses. With the help of their cutting-edge technology, consumers are now able to design and control their own window coverings with unparalleled accuracy, through an ever-improving range of designs that satisfy different aesthetic needs. New functions such as automated opening and closing mean that managing window coverings is more efficient than ever before.

Key Attributes: