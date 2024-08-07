CBI Takes Charge Of Probe Into Death Of 3 IAS Aspirants In The Basement Of Delhi Coaching Centre

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed control of the investigation into the deaths of three IAS aspirants in the basement of the Delhi Coaching Centre located in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Following a Delhi High Court order, the probe agency took charge of the case from Delhi and re-registered a case in the matter late on Tuesday.

While castigating the police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the deaths of students, the Delhi Court said it was unable to fathom how they could not come out of the basement. The Court further sought answers about the reason for the formidable incident, pointing at to the possibility of blocked doors or narrow staircase.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela presided over the hearing and expressed displeasure over the incapability of the Delhi government to upgrade the city's infrastructure. The court questioned,“What's your line of looking? How did the children drown? You have done an investigation now. We are on August 2. Why were they not able to come out of the basement?”

Considering the nature of the incident and to ensure that the public does not doubt the investigation, the Delhi court transferred the probe. Following the incident, students led massive protests outside the coaching centre. Consequently, the police declared the site of incident as crime scene and seal the spot.

The court pointed out that a basement doesn't get flooded immediately. It takes at least two-three minutes for the water to fill a basement. "It can't happen in a minute. Why were they not able to come out," PTI quoted the court as saying.

The victims were identified as 25- year-old Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, 25- year-old Tanya Soni from Telangana and 24- year-old Nevin Delvin from Kerala. The three UPSC aspirants drowned after being trapped in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle following heavy rains on July 27.

