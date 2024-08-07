Wayanad Landslide: Prabhas Donates ₹2 Crore To Victims, Joins Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Other Stars

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Prabhas is the latest addition to the list of Indian actors who came forward and made donations to support the of the Wayanad landslide that wreaked havoc in Kerala. Prabhas, who was last seen in the superhit movie Kalki 2898 AD, contributed ₹2 crore to the Kerala Chief Relief Fund.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.