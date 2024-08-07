One Killed, 15 Wounded As Russians Shell Nine Settlements In Kherson Region On Aug 6

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled nine cities and villages in the Kherson region on August 6, killing one person and wounding 15 others.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Tomaryne and Kherson came under enemy fire and in the past 24 hours," he said.

Prokudin clarified that the Russian military had struck an educational institution, an administrative building, and residential areas in the region, including three apartment buildings and five private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, private and commercial cars.

Earlier reports said that the Russian army attacked the Kherson region with drones on August 6, injuring 11 people.