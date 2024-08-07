Ukraine's Air Defenders Down 14 Kamikaze Drones In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 14 Shahed 131/136 strike drones in the Mykolaiv region overnight into Wednesday, August 7.

Mykolaiv regional governor Vitalii Kim said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, two dry grass fires broke out in open areas in the Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters. No casualties were recorded.

Kim added that at 20:40 on August 6, the enemy attacked the water area of the Kutsurub community with an FPV drone.

"Early on August 7, at 07:15, the enemy directed an FPV drone towards the town of Ochakiv, Ochakiv community. As a result, a dry grass fire broke out in an open area. Measures are being taken to put out the blaze," he said.

According to Kim, there were no casualties in the drone strike.