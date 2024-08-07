Transform Your Data Strategy With The New 2.1 Certified Data Vault Practitioner Course

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Real Analytic Solutions

Limited time offer to be trained by Dan Linstedt, inventor of the Data Vault solution.

DataVaultAlliance unveils the 2.1 Certified Data Vault Practitioner class to solve warehousing & data integration issues, and boost ROI with advanced training.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Announcing the NEW 2.1 Certified Data Vault Practitioner Course!

Data Vault Alliance announces the launch of the new 2.1 Certified Data Vault Practitioner Course, designed to address common challenges faced by data analytics teams and data warehousing implementations. The course aims to alleviate the persistent need to restructure and refactor data warehouse data collection due to ever-changing requirements or technological shifts.

Many data analytics teams and data warehousing implementations face the continuous need to restructure and refactor their data warehouse due to evolving requirements and technological changes. Executives often find that their current data analytics investments fail to deliver the expected return on investment (ROI).

Organizations struggle to harness the full value of their data, often due to integration and data quality issues that obscure comprehensive enterprise insights. Chief Data Officers, Analytics Officers, Financial Officers, Data Science Officers, and Information Officers seek comprehensive analytic solutions and methodologies that are proven, technology-independent, reduce technical debt, and align with digital transformation and data modernization strategies. These solutions must also be cost-effective and scalable if they are to resilient and grow with the business.

“Executives today are under immense pressure to unlock the potential of their data, but many are growing increasingly impatient with the slow pace of realizing tangible value. It's critical to adopt methodologies that can swiftly translate data into actionable insights.”

– Thomas H. Davenport, Distinguished Professor at Babson College and author of "Competing on Analytics"

The Data Vault 2 System of Business Intelligence offers a comprehensive methodology to enhance business value realization from data. It addresses varying architectures and aids development teams in implementing models at all levels of an analytic solution, encompassing data, process, and people. The solution integrates enterprise data at the collection step and introduces repeatable, consistent, patterned-based approaches that span people, process, and technology, ensuring a holistic approach to data management.

The Data Vault solution is engineered to be taught to in-house teams, providing standards and recommended practices for agile team organization, planning, execution, and business collaboration. It introduces cross-platform and cross-technology data integration techniques and standards to ensure audit-ready, traceable, and governed results. This pattern-based, repeatable approach enables teams to automate data collection and focus on developing insights for business analysts and data scientists.

The new CDVP2.1 course offers several enhancements and advancements:

1 Preliminary Video Recording: Approximately 24+ hours of self-paced prerequisite video recording, taught by Dan Linstedt , allowing instructors to focus on technical implementation during the instructor-led portion of the course.

2 Foundations of Data Vault: Comprehensive introduction to essential data management terminologies and principles, offering a modern view compared to traditional data warehousing techniques.

3 Architecture / Methodology: Lessons on integrating Data Lake systems architecture with Data Vault 2.1, emphasizing real-time streaming and data security.

4 Analytics and Data Organization: Emphasis on managed self-service analytics and developing robust data taxonomies.

5 Modeling and Methodology: Introduction of advanced data modeling strategies, including Dimensional Data Vault, CIF (Corporate Information Factory), and Non-Relational/NoSQL Modeling.

6 Applications and Business Integration: Focus on the Business Data Vault's role in enhancing data quality and governance, along with practical applications.

7 Management and Quality: Viewing data as a strategic asset, introducing concepts such as managed self-service BI with write-back capabilities.

8 Concepts and Implementation: Detailed coverage of technical implementations, including handling hash collisions.

9 Rules and Multi-Tenancy: Lessons on hard business rules and multi-tenancy, focusing on system fields, data formatting, and advanced security practices.

10 JSON and Tracking Record Sources: Application of JSON in Data Vault 2.1 for managing complex data types.

11 Processing Starter: Introduction to real-time stream processing, covering batch processing, real-time streaming, and complex event processing (CEP).

